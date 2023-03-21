Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card today on sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan SET 2023 admit card today on sso.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 21, 2023 09:46 AM IST

Candidates can download their Rajasthan SET admit cards from the SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara will issue admit cards for the Rajasthan State Eligibility Test or Rajasthan SET 2023 today, March 21. Candidates can download their admit cards from the SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in, once released. They can also check the university website, www.ggtu.ac.in for news and notifications.

Rajasthan SET admit card releasing today on sso.rajasthan.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Ahead of releasing admit cards, the university has issued exam day guidelines for candidates. They can check it on the website.

Rajasthan SET 2023 will be conducted on March 26, from 11 am to 2 pm.

On the exam day, candidates will have to carry printed copies of admit cards along with the main photo ID (PAN, Aadhar, driving license, voter ID, etc). Without these two documents, candidates are not allowed to enter the exam venue.

How to download Rajasthan SET admit card 2023

Go to the official website, sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Login with the asked details.

Click on the admit card tab.

The admit card will be displayed. Download it and take printout for the exam day.

