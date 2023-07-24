Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RBI Grade B phase II exam admit card 2023 released at opportunities.rbi.org.in, get link to download hall tickets

RBI Grade B phase II exam admit card 2023 released at opportunities.rbi.org.in, get link to download hall tickets

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 24, 2023 04:13 PM IST

The RBI has released admit cards for Grade B (General) Phase II exam 2023.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for Grade B (General) Phase II exam 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Direct link to download RBI Grade B Phase II admit card

“The Phase-II online examination will be conducted, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination. This examination will be in two shifts. Candidates are required to appear in both the shifts. SEPERATE ADMISSION LETTERS SHOULD BE DOWNLOADED FOR MORNING AND AFTERNOON SHIFTS from RBI website. The date, time of Phase-II examination/shifts and venue of examinations is indicated in both the Admission Letters”, reads the official notification.

RBI Grade B phase II exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the current vacancies and then on call letters

Next, click on the “Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Phase-II examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade 'B' (General) - Panel Year 2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Download the call letters and take the print for future reference.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
