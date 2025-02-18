REET 2024 admit card tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download hall tickets when released

REET 2024 admit card: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE or BSER) will release admit cards for the Rajasthan Eligibility cum Entrance Test (REET 2024) tomorrow, February 18. The admit card will be released at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. REET 2024 admit card tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The exam will be held on February 27. Online applications for the exam were invited between December 16, 2024 and January 15, 2025.

The REET 2024 admit card will be available on the official website for download from 4 pm onwards on February 19, 2025.

RBSE said depending on the available resources, information related to admit card may also be sent through e-mail or message (SMS) on candidates' registered mobile numbers.

It added that admit cards will not be sent by post.

The REET 2024 examination will be held on February 27, 2025, in two shifts: the first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates must reach the exam centre two hours before the examination commences.

REET 2024: How to download admit card when released

Go to the official RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Open the REET 2024 portal. Click on the admit card download link. Enter your login details and download the admit card.

After downloading the admit card, candidates should go through the exam day instructions carefully.

They should make sure that there is no error on the admit card and if there is any, it should be reported to the board immediately.

The REET examination will be conducted at two levels: level 1 for primary teachers and level 2 for secondary teacher posts.

Depending on their eligibility, candidates can appear for level 1, 2 or both. The application fee will be decided accordingly.

Candidates can visit the official website for more information about REET 2024.