Registration for UPSC CMS 2025 ends today at upsconline.gov.in, link to apply

UPSC CMS 2025: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close registrations for the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS), 2025 today, March 11. Candidates can apply for the exam using the link given at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in. UPSC CMS 2025 registration ends today at upsconline.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Before applying, all candidates need to have their one-time registration (OTR) profiles created.

UPSC is holding this examination to fill approximately 705 vacancies-

Category-I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service- 226 vacancies

Category-II

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways- 450 vacancies

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council - 9 vacancies

General duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi - 20 vacancies

UPSC CMS 2025 eligibility criteria

Age limit: For all posts other than ‘Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services’, candidates need to be below 32 years of age on August 1, 2025.

For the Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services post, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 (thirty-five years) on August 1, 2025.

Reserved category candidates are eligible for age relaxation as per rules.

Educational qualification: Candidates need to pass both written and practical parts of the final MBBS examination.

Candidates who have appeared/have not appeared for the final examination can apply provisionally, meaning they will be required to produce the proof pf passing the exam within the time limit mentioned in the exam notification.

Candidates who have yet to complete the compulsory rotating internship are eligible to appear for the examination, but if selected, s/he will be appointed only after completing the compulsory rotating internship.

In addition to these qualifications, candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2025.

The application fee is ₹200. SC, ST, PwBD, and Female candidates are exempt from paying the fee.

Candidates can check the official notification here for more information.

