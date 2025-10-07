Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    RPSC AE 2024 prelims question papers released, download now

    RPSC AE 2024 Prelims  question papers are available for download at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in for Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Agriculture Engineering.

    Updated on: Oct 7, 2025 3:33 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    RPSC AE 2024 Prelims question papers out: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the question papers for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024. The preliminary exam was conducted on September 28, 29, and 30, 2025, to fill a total of 1,014 vacancies across various engineering disciplines.

    RPSC AE 2024 Prelims question papers out: The preliminary exam was conducted on September 28, 29, and 30, 2025. (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in)
    RPSC AE 2024 Prelims question papers out: The preliminary exam was conducted on September 28, 29, and 30, 2025. (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in)

    Candidates who appeared in the exam, or those preparing for future recruitment, can now download and review the official question papers from the RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

    HT Interview: Why cracking top Indian law schools is harder than IIT — and worth it

    The question papers include General Knowledge and General Science (GK & GS), which was common for all candidates, and papers for specific branches — Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Agriculture Engineering.

    Exam schedule and question paper links:

    September 28, 2025

    GK and GS Paper

    Civil Engineering Paper

    September 29, 2025

    Electrical Engineering Paper

    Mechanical Engineering Paper

    September 30, 2025

    Agriculture Engineering Paper

    Candidates can download these papers directly to assess the exam pattern and question types. The RPSC will announce the AE Prelims 2024 results in due course on its official website.

    How to prepare for JEE in 3 months : A strategic approach

    recommendedIcon
    Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on RRB NTPC UG Result Live.
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/RPSC AE 2024 Prelims Question Papers Released, Download Now
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes