RPSC AE 2024 prelims question papers released, download now

RPSC AE 2024 Prelims question papers out: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the question papers for the Assistant Engineer Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024. The preliminary exam was conducted on September 28, 29, and 30, 2025, to fill a total of 1,014 vacancies across various engineering disciplines. RPSC AE 2024 Prelims question papers out: The preliminary exam was conducted on September 28, 29, and 30, 2025. (rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in)

Candidates who appeared in the exam, or those preparing for future recruitment, can now download and review the official question papers from the RPSC website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The question papers include General Knowledge and General Science (GK & GS), which was common for all candidates, and papers for specific branches — Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, and Agriculture Engineering.

Exam schedule and question paper links: September 28, 2025