Rajasthan Public Service Commission has cancelled the RPSC EO, RO exam 2022. The new exam date for Revenue Officer Grade II and Executive Officer Class IV posts is available to candidates on the official website of RPSC. RPSC EO, RO exam 2022 cancelled, new exam date out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in (File Photo)

According to the official notice, the examination that was held on May 14, 2023, has been cancelled. It is now proposed to be conducted on March 23, 2025.

The examination was cancelled after the Commission received confirmed information that the integrity and confidentiality of the examination were breached during its conduct. A total of 1,96,483 candidates appeared for the Revenue Officer Grade 2 examination.

After various FIRs were lodged, the investigation was done, and it became clear that the cheating was done through the electronic devices used at the examination centres. In this regard, the Commission also verified the documents of some of the candidates, and after reviewing all the angles, it has now cancelled the examination.

RPSC EO, RO exam 2022: How to download notice

To download the new exam date notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC EO, RO exam 2022 new exam date notice available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission has also revised the Public Relations Officer (Information and Public Relations Department) Examination, 2024. The PRO examination, which was scheduled to be held on March 23, 2025, will now be held on May 17, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.