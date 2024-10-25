Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RPSC EO, RO exam 2022 cancelled, new exam date out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 25, 2024 05:29 PM IST

RPSC EO, RO exam 2022 has been cancelled. The new exam date can be checked here.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has cancelled the RPSC EO, RO exam 2022. The new exam date for Revenue Officer Grade II and Executive Officer Class IV posts is available to candidates on the official website of RPSC.

RPSC EO, RO exam 2022 cancelled, new exam date out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in (File Photo)
RPSC EO, RO exam 2022 cancelled, new exam date out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in (File Photo)

According to the official notice, the examination that was held on May 14, 2023, has been cancelled. It is now proposed to be conducted on March 23, 2025.

RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

The examination was cancelled after the Commission received confirmed information that the integrity and confidentiality of the examination were breached during its conduct. A total of 1,96,483 candidates appeared for the Revenue Officer Grade 2 examination.

After various FIRs were lodged, the investigation was done, and it became clear that the cheating was done through the electronic devices used at the examination centres. In this regard, the Commission also verified the documents of some of the candidates, and after reviewing all the angles, it has now cancelled the examination.

RPSC EO, RO exam 2022: How to download notice

To download the new exam date notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC EO, RO exam 2022 new exam date notice available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Commission has also revised the Public Relations Officer (Information and Public Relations Department) Examination, 2024. The PRO examination, which was scheduled to be held on March 23, 2025, will now be held on May 17, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RPSC.

Cancellation Notice 

New Exam date 

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //