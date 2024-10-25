RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Professor (Sanskrit Edu. Deptt.) Comp. Exam-2024 can check and download the model answer key through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 out, details here (File Photo)

The model answer keys have been released for these subjects: Samanya Darshan, Sahitya, Jyotish Ganit, Rigved, Dharmshastra, Jyotish Falit, Samanya Sanskrit, Vyakaran, Bhasha Vigyan, Yoga Vigyan, and Yajurved.

The objection window will open on October 26 and close on October 28, 2024. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it online by paying an objection fee of ₹100/- per question. Candidates should log in to SSO Portal, select Recruitment Portal, click on the link (Question Objection) available for the said examination, and register objections on the questions.

The objections should be submitted per the model question paper on the Commission's website. Model question papers for the said examination are available on the Commission website. Objections should be submitted online only along with proof of standard, authentic books. Objections will not be considered if the desired proof is not attached. Also, if any person other than the candidates appearing in the said examination lodges an objection, it will not be considered.

RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the answer key.

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC Assistant Professor Model Answer Key 2024 links available for various subjects on the home page.

A new PDF will open.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case of any technical difficulty in filing the above online objection, candidates can contact by email at recruitmenthelpdesk@rajasthan.gov.in or on phone numbers 9352323625 and 7340557555.