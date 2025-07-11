RRB ALP CBAT Admit Card 2025 Live: Hall tickets to release likely today, here's how to check

RRB ALP CBAT Admit Card 2025 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the mock test for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) and will release the admit cards soon. Candidates can take the RRB ALP CBAT mock test using the link given on the official RRB websites. When released, they will be able to download the admit cards from rrbapply.gov.in....Read More

As per the official schedule, the RRB ALP CBAT will be conducted on July 15, 2025.

The link to check the exam city and the date for downloading the travel authority for SCand ST candidates will be made live 10 days before the exam date.

RRBs added call letters or admit cards for RRB ALP CBAT will be released four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

Candidates must note that the Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be done in the exam centre prior to entry into the exam hall. As such, they are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or a printout of e-verified Aadhaar.

RRBs have asked candidates to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification at rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination centre.

The RRB ALP recruitment process comprises the following stages:

First stage CBT (CBT-1)

Second stage CBT (CBT-2)

Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)

Document Verification (DV) and

Medical Examination (ME)

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs will fill 9,970 Assistant Loco Pilot vacancies. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for more details.