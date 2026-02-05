RRB ALP Exam City Slip 2026 released, direct link to download here
RRB ALP Exam City Slip 2026 has been released. The direct link to check and download city intimation slip is given here.
The Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB ALP Exam City Slip 2026 on February 5, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the Assistant Loco Pilot exam can check and download the exam city slip through the official website of the regional RRBs.
To download the city intimation slip candidates will need registration number and date of birth. The steps given below can be followed by candidates to download the exam city slip.
Direct link to download RRB ALP Exam City Slip 2026
RRB ALP Exam City Slip 2026: How to download
1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.
2. Click on RRB ALP Exam City 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your exam city will be displayed.
5. Check the exam city slip and download it.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The Assistant Loco Pilot exam will be held on February 13, 16, 17 and 18, 2026. The exam duration is 60 minutes. A total of 75 questions will be asked for 75 marks. There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer.
The minimum pass percentage for eligibility is 40% for UR & EWS, 30% for OBC (NCL) and SC and 25% for ST. This is also applicable to Ex Service men category candidates, as per their community. CBT-1 will only be a screening exam for shortlisting eligible candidates for CBT-2 based on their normalized marks and merit.). Screening will be based on their merit in CBT-1 among the candidates who have chosen the same RRB only.
This recruitment drive will fill up 9970 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organisation. The registration process commenced on April 12 and concluded on May 11, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.
