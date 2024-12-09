RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: NTPC UG, Graduate Level posts exam schedule awaited, check updates

RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates Live: Railway Recruitment Boards are expected to release RRB NTPC 2024 Exam Dates soon. Candidates who have registered for NTPC UG and graduate-level posts can check the exam schedule when it is released on the official website of the RRBs to which they have applied. ...Read More

The selection process comprises a two-stage computer-based test followed by a computer-based typing skill test for UG and graduate-level posts.

The Board started the registration process for undergraduate-level posts from September 21 to October 20, 2024. The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. The vacancy breakup can be checked here.

Graduate-level posts

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

Undergraduate level posts

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, exam shift timings and other details.