RRB NTPC CBT-II schedule 2025 announced; key exam-day instructions issued

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the tentative schedule for the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT-II) for NTPC (Under Graduate) posts under CEN No. 06/2024. According to the notification issued today, the CBT-II will be conducted on December 20, 2025. RRB NTPC CBT-II schedule 2025: Candidates will be able to download their e-call letters starting four days before the exam date, as indicated in the exam city and date intimation link.

As per the advisory, the link to check the exam city and exam date, along with the travel authority for SC/ST candidates, will be activated 10 days before the examination on the official RRB websites.

The notice also states that Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication will be mandatory at the exam centre. Candidates must bring their original Aadhaar card or an e-verified printout for authentication. Those who have not yet completed Aadhaar verification have been advised to log in at rrbapply.gov.in and complete the process to avoid delays on exam day.

Even candidates who verified Aadhaar during the application stage have been instructed to ensure their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system on the day of the exam to facilitate smooth entry into the centre.

The RRBs have again urged candidates to rely only on official RRB websites for accurate information and updates. The notice warns candidates against touts or unauthorised sources promising jobs, emphasising that RRB recruitments are strictly based on Computer Based Tests and merit.