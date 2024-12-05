RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: NTPC UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule awaited, updates here
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards will release the RRB NTPC Exam 2024 dates in due course. Candidates who have registered for RRB NTPC UG, Graduate Level posts can check the exam schedule when it is released on the official website of the RRBs under which they have applied....Read More
The RRB NTPC 2024 registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
First, the exam dates will be released, and then the exam city slip and admit card details will be shared.
The UG level posts selection process comprises two-stage Computer-Based Tests followed by a computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable. For Graduate-Level posts, the selection process comprises two-stage Computer-Based Tests (CBTs) followed by a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable.
This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, direct link, official notice and more.
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Check Graduate level posts selection process
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Exam city centre
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Center/City allocation for CBTs will depend upon technical and logistical feasibility. Candidates may have to travel to other Cities/States for attending CBTs.
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Here's what the official notification says
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Registration dates here
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Websites to check for schedule
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: The exam schedule will be available on the official websites of RRBs.
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Application process for UG level posts
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: How to check schedule?
Visit the official website of respective RRBs.
Click on RRB NTPC Exam 2024 notice link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open.
Check the exam dates and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Number of vacancies to be filled
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Check Graduate level selection criteria
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Selection process for UG level posts
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: About exam city slip and admit card
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Registration dates for UG level posts
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Graduate level posts registration dates
RRB NTPC Exam 2024 Live: Where to check exam schedule when out?
