RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: How to check UG, PG exam dates when out
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will announce the dates for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment examination on their official websites. The notification will include details on the exam city intimation slip date, and admit card release date. The selection process will comprise of a two-stage computer-based test (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a computer-based Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test (CBAT/CBTST), wherever applicable....Read More
This recruitment exam is being conducted for 11558 vacancies. Of these, 8,113 are for graduate-level and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts.
Check the vacancy details below:
Undergraduate level posts
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Graduate-level posts
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Check the latest updates on RRB NTPC exam dates below.
Here's what the RRB NTPC official notification says
The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.
Where to check RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates?
RRBs will announce exam dates for NTPC UG and graduate-level posts on the official website. When released, the tentative schedule will be shared here.
When did RRB NTPC registrations begin for graduate-level posts?
The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14, 2024.
RRB NTPC 2024 vacancy details
The RRB, through the recruitment drive, will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.
RRB NTPC 2024 registration dates
The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates where to check
Exam dates for the non-technical popular posts or NTPC recruitment examination will be released on the official websites of RRBs. When released, the detailed schedule will be shared here.
Different stages of the recruitment examination
The RRB NTPC selection process will comprise of a two-stage computer-based test (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a computer-based Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test (CBAT/CBTST), wherever applicable.
