RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: How to check UG, PG exam dates when out

Live

By

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: The exam date notification will include details on the exam city intimation slip date, and admit card release date.

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: Where and how to check UG, PG dates when announced

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will announce the dates for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment examination on their official websites. The notification will include details on the exam city intimation slip date, and admit card release date. The selection process will comprise of a two-stage computer-based test (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a computer-based Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test (CBAT/CBTST), wherever applicable....Read More

This recruitment exam is being conducted for 11558 vacancies. Of these, 8,113 are for graduate-level and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts. Check the vacancy details below: Undergraduate level posts Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies Graduate-level posts Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies Station Master: 994 vacancies Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies Check the latest updates on RRB NTPC exam dates below.