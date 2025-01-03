Edit Profile
    Live

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: How to check UG, PG exam dates when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 3, 2025 12:28 PM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: The exam date notification will include details on the exam city intimation slip date, and admit card release date.
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: Where and how to check UG, PG dates when announced
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: Where and how to check UG, PG dates when announced

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live Updates: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will announce the dates for the Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment examination on their official websites. The notification will include details on the exam city intimation slip date, and admit card release date. The selection process will comprise of a two-stage computer-based test (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a computer-based Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test (CBAT/CBTST), wherever applicable....Read More

    This recruitment exam is being conducted for 11558 vacancies. Of these, 8,113 are for graduate-level and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts.

    Check the vacancy details below:

    Undergraduate level posts

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Graduate-level posts

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Check the latest updates on RRB NTPC exam dates below.

    Jan 3, 2025 12:28 PM IST

    Here's what the RRB NTPC official notification says

    The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.

    Jan 3, 2025 11:58 AM IST

    Where to check RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates?

    RRBs will announce exam dates for NTPC UG and graduate-level posts on the official website. When released, the tentative schedule will be shared here.

    Jan 3, 2025 11:55 AM IST

    When did RRB NTPC registrations begin for graduate-level posts?

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14, 2024.

    Jan 3, 2025 11:51 AM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 vacancy details

    The RRB, through the recruitment drive, will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

    Jan 3, 2025 11:48 AM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 UG level post vacancy breakups

    The details of the undergraduate level posts is given below:

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Jan 3, 2025 11:45 AM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 registration dates

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Jan 3, 2025 11:42 AM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 graduate level post details

    The graduate-level posts are mentioned below:

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Jan 3, 2025 11:39 AM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates where to check

    Exam dates for the non-technical popular posts or NTPC recruitment examination will be released on the official websites of RRBs. When released, the detailed schedule will be shared here.

    Jan 3, 2025 11:28 AM IST

    Different stages of the recruitment examination

    The RRB NTPC selection process will comprise of a two-stage computer-based test (CBT 1 and CBT 2), followed by a computer-based Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test (CBAT/CBTST), wherever applicable.

    Jan 3, 2025 11:27 AM IST

    Number of vacancies for graduate and undergraduate-level posts

    The RRB NTPC recruitment exam is for 11558 vacancies. Of these, 8,113 are for graduate-level and 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts.

    Undergraduate level posts

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Graduate-level posts

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Jan 3, 2025 11:27 AM IST

    Where to check exam dates when announced

    When announced, candidates can check the RRB NTPC exam dates on the official RRB websites where they applied for the exam.

