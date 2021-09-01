RRB NTPC exam fee refund update: Deadline for bank detail submission extended

The railway recruitment boards (RRB) have extended the deadline for submission of bank details for the exam fee refund. Candidates have to login to the link given by the RRBs and submit the bank details by September 7.

“All those candidates who have not submitted the bank data for refund are once again advised to submit the bank details in the above-mentioned link by 07.09.2021. No further extension of time or link will be given in future. Moreover, no correspondence will be also entertained by RRBs in future in this respect,” candidates have been informed.

The RRB NTPC exam first stage computer-based test was held from December 28, 2020 till July 31, 2021. As per the rules of the exam, candidates who attend the first stage computer-based test will receive a complete or partial refund on their exam fee.

To facilitate the refund of exam fee, the RRBs have asked candidates to update the bank account details.

"During scrutiny, it is observed that large number of payments were made from the same account number and Bank account details of many candidates are not available. Further, the IFSC codes of some banks might have been changed after recent mergers," the RRBs have said.

Only one refund will be allowed per bank. If a group of candidates had deposited the exam fee from a single bank account, such candidates should give separate bank account details for refund.