Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the admit card through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024 out, download link here(rsmssb.gov.in)

The written examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024, in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm in the state at various exam centres. The exam will comprise of 100 marks questions of Aptitude Test, General Awareness in Information Technology and Fundamentals of Computer.

Direct link to download RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024

RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024: How to download

All the appearing candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2730 Informatics Assistant posts in the organisation. The registration process started on January 27 and ended on March 2, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB.