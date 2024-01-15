close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024 out, download link here

RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024 out, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 15, 2024 09:11 AM IST

RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024 has been released. The download link is given here.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the written examination can download the admit card through the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024 out, download link here(rsmssb.gov.in)
RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024 out, download link here(rsmssb.gov.in)

The written examination will be conducted on January 21, 2024, in a single shift- from 10 am to 1 pm in the state at various exam centres. The exam will comprise of 100 marks questions of Aptitude Test, General Awareness in Information Technology and Fundamentals of Computer.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Direct link to download RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024

RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024: How to download

All the appearing candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of RSMSSB at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RSMSSB Informatics Assistant Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2730 Informatics Assistant posts in the organisation. The registration process started on January 27 and ended on March 2, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSMSSB.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On