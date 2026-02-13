The College Board has started the registration process for the SAT 2026. Registration for exams to be held from March to June 2026 has started. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can find the direct link on the official SAT website at satsuite.collegeboard.org. SAT 2026: Registration begins for March-June exams, check exam dates here

SAT registration for the March exam will conclude on February 27, 2026. The last date for correction of the application form is March 3, 2026. The examination will be held on March 14, 2026.

The second SAT exam registration process will end on April 17, 2026. The last date for changes, regular cancellations, and late registration is April 21, 2026. The examination will be held on May 2, 2026.

The June exam registration window will close on May 22, 2026. The window to make modifications will close on May 26, 2026. The SAT exam will be held on June 6, 2026.

While speaking about the registration process, Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director & Regional Head, South and Central Asia, College Board, said, “Staying informed about SAT dates and deadlines is an important part of planning for higher education. With multiple test opportunities available each year, students have the flexibility to choose a timeline that aligns with their preparation and university application plans. Through the digital SAT and official preparation resources, we remain focused on supporting students as they approach the test with confidence and clarity", read the press statement issued by the Board.

SAT 2026: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SAT at satsuite.collegeboard.org.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SAT.