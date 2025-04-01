SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Junior Associates hall ticket out at sbi.co.in, direct link here
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 on April 1, 2025. Eligible candidates can check and download the Junior Associate hall tickets from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in and sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings. Direct link to download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 ...Read More
The official website reads, " Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued by 02.04.2025."
The SBI Clerk main examination will be held on April 10 and April 12, 2025. The main exam will comprise of 190 questions and the maximum marks is 200. The exam duration is for 2 hours 40 minutes. The exam will comprise of questions from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
The SBI Clerk preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The prelims result was announced on March 28, 2025.
Those candidates who have passed the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main exam.
Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card link, how to download and more.
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Login details needed to download hall tickets
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: These are the login details needed to download the SBI Clerk Mains hall ticket-
- Registration number or roll number
- Password or date of birth.
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: List of websites
sbi.co.in
sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Prelims exam and result details
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Who will appear for main exam?
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Number of questions and time duration
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Stationary item to be carried
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: You must bring stationery such as ball point pen with you.
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Items not allowed inside exam centres
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: No calculator separate or with watch, cell phones, books, smart watch, slide rulers, note books or written notes will be allowed inside the examination hall.
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Documents to carry to exam centres
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Call letter and copy of photo identity proof, which was authenticated/stamped by exam officials at the time of Online Preliminary Examination is also to be brought. You will not be permitted to appear for the examination if you come without the photo identity proof in original and a photocopy, Call letter of Online Main Examination with your photograph affixed thereon, call letter and copy of photo identity proof, which was authenticated/stamped by exam officials during Preliminary Examination.
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: What to do after download call letter?
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Affix firmly a copy of your recent passport size photograph in the space provided for it in the call letterand bring it with you along with photo identity proof in original and a photocopy when you come to the venue for the examination.
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Steps to download hall ticket
1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
2. Click on careers link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current openings.
4. Again a new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 link.
5. Enter the login details and click on submit.
6. Once done, fill the application form.
7. Make the payment of the application fee.
8. Click on submit and download the page.
9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Hall ticket out
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: The SBI Clerk mains hall ticket has been released.
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: When was prelims exam held and results announced?
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Who can appear for mains exam?
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: 13k+ vacancies to be filled
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies.
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Registration dates
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: The registration process started on December 17 and concluded on January 7, 2025.
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Mains exam dates
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: The SBI Clerk main examination will be held on April 10 and April 12, 2025.
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: What official website reads?
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: The official website reads, " Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued by 02.04.2025."
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Where to check hall ticket link?
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Eligible candidates can check and download the Junior Associate hall tickets from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in and sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings.
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Date and time
SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: ate Bank of India will release the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 today, April 1 or tomorrow, April 2, 2025. The time of the release of the hall ticket has not been shared yet.