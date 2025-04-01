SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: Junior Associates hall ticket out at sbi.co.in, direct link here

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 Live: State Bank of India has released the SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 on April 1, 2025. Eligible candidates can check and download the Junior Associate hall tickets from the official SBI website at sbi.co.in and sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings. Direct link to download SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2025 ...Read More

The official website reads, " Call Letters for successful candidates in Preliminary exam will be issued by 02.04.2025."

The SBI Clerk main examination will be held on April 10 and April 12, 2025. The main exam will comprise of 190 questions and the maximum marks is 200. The exam duration is for 2 hours 40 minutes. The exam will comprise of questions from General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of mark assigned for question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination was held on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025. The prelims result was announced on March 28, 2025.

Those candidates who have passed the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main exam.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up 13,735 Junior Associate vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card link, how to download and more.