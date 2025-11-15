SBI Clerk Mains admit card released at sbi.co.in, direct link to download hall ticket

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released admit cards or hall tickets for the Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) or SBI Clerk Mains recruitment examination. Candidates can download the SBI Clerk Mains admit card using the link given on the official website, sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Mains admit card released at sbi.co.in, direct link to download (Reuters file photo of SBI logo)

SBI Clerk admit card 2025: Direct link to download

To download the SBI Clerk Mains admit card, candidates need to use the following details on the login window-

Registration number/ roll number

Password/ date of birth. SBI Clerk Mains admit card: How to download Go to the official website, sbi.co.in Open the careers tab and then the current openings section Open the ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES’ option and then the call letter or the admit card download link. Provide the requested information and login. Check and download the admit card. According to the detailed notification, the main examination is tentatively scheduled for November 2025. Those candidates who have passed the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main examination.

The main exam will comprise of 200 marks questions. A total of 190 questions will be asked. The exam duration is 2 hours and 40 minutes. The question paper will be divided into 4 sections- General/ Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. Each test will have a separate timing.

There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for the question will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates are required to score a minimum percentage of marks in aggregate (for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/XS/DXS candidates, a 5% relaxation is available).

The SBI Clerk preliminary examination was held by the Bank on September 20, 21 and 27, 2025. The examination comprised 100 questions, out of which 30 were in English, 35 were in Numerical Ability, and 25 were in Reasoning Ability. The exam was conducted over a one-hour period. The result for the same was announced on November 4.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SBI.