SBI PO Prelims 2025 exam dates revised, check new exam dates at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India has released the SBI PO Prelims 2025 revised exam dates. The Probationary Officers tentative exam dates have been released for preliminary examination and is available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

As per the official notice, the tentative dates of preliminary examinations (online) for recruitment of probationary officers are- March 8, 16, 24, 2025.

Earlier, as per the official brochure, the examination was scheduled to be held on March 8 and 15, 2025, which has been revised.

The preliminary examination will consist of objective type questions for 100 marks. The exam will be held online and will have 3 sections- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. A total of 100 questions will be asked for maximum 100 marks. The exam duration is for 1 hour.

Category-wise merit list will be drawn on the basis of the aggregate marks scored in the Preliminary Examination. There will be no sectional cut-off in preliminary examination. Candidates numbering 10 times (approx.) of the numbers of vacancies in each category will be short listed for Main Examination from the top of above merit list.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. if no answer is marked by candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

SBI PO Prelims 2025 exam dates: How to download

Candidates can download the tentative exam date notice by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI PO link.

4. Now the exam date notice will be displayed.

5. Check the notice and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The call letters with exact date and time of the examination will be released shortly on the website. Call letter of Preliminary Exam will not be collected at the examination venue. However, it will be duly Checked/ Authenticated/ Stamped by the exam centre staff. Candidate will need to retain the call letter (along with authenticated/ stamped copy of ID proof) safely.

The registration process was started on December 27 and concluded on January 19, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 600 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.