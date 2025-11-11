Staff Selection Commission has announced the exam dates for JE and SI in Delhi Police. The exam dates have been released for Paper I. Candidates who want to appear for the mentioned examination can check the notice on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC announces JE and SI in Delhi Police Paper I exam dates at ssc.gov.in, notice here

As per the official notice, the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025(Paper-I) will be held from December 3 to December 6, 2025 and Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025(Paper-I) will be held from December 9 to December 12, 2025.

SSC JE paper 1 exam will be held in CBT mode. A total of 100 questions will be asked for 100 marks. The exam duration is for 2 hours.

SSC SI in Delhi Police exam will comprise of 200 questions of 200 marks. The duration of the exam is 2 hours. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I.

How to download exam dates notice To download the official notice, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC exam notice for JE, SI link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.