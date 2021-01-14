SSC CGL 2020: Important notice released for aspirants at ssc.nic.in
- SSC CGL 2020: Staff Selection Commision has released an important notice for aspirants of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, on its official website- ssc.nic.in
SSC CGL 2020: Staff Selection Commision has released an important notice for aspirants of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam, on its official website- ssc.nic.in.
SSC in its notice advised the aspirants not to wait till the last date for applying for SSC CGL exam. The online application window will close on January 31. The website's server is usually down on the last day due to heavy traffic.
There are a total of 32 posts for which the number of vacancies will be notified later. According to the official notification, the SSC CGL 2020 exam will be held from May 29 to June 7, 2021.
SSC CGL: Detail of Vacancies
The posts include assistant audit officer, assistant accounts officer,assistant, inspector, sub-inspector, upper division clerk, tax assistant etc. The lower age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. However, different posts have different age limit criteria. Candidates are advised to read the official notification to check details of posts before applying. The pay scale varies from post to post from level 8 to level 4.
SSC CGL 2020: Educational Qualification:
Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer:
Essential Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or Institute.
Desirable Qualifications: Chartered Accountant or Cost & Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Masters in Commerce or Masters in Business Studies or Masters in Business Administration (Finance) or Masters in Business Economics
Junior Statistical Officer:
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University or Institute with at least 60% Marks in Mathematics at 12th standard level;
Or
Bachelor’s Degree in any subject with Statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.
All other Posts:
Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University or equivalent.
The candidates appearing in the final year of their graduation can also apply, however they must possess Essential qualification on or before 01-01-2021
Key Dates:
Dates for submission of online applications: 29-12-2020 to 31-01-2021
Last date and time for receipt of online applications: 31-01-2021 (23:30)
Last date and time for making online fee payment: 02-02-2021 (23:30)
Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 04-02-2021 (23:30)
Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 06-02-2021
Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): 29-05-2021 to 07-06-2021
Scheme of the Examination:
The Examination will be conducted in four tiers as indicated below:
Tier-I: Computer Based Examination
Tier-II: Computer Based Examination
Tier-III: Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper)
Tier-IV: Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'One school, One IAS' prog to demolish notion that civil services only for elite
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam PAT 2021 examination schedule released, registration to begin on May 20
- According to the schedule, the directorate will conduct the PAT 2021 exams in two phases on July 18 and 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amazon India launches academy to help students prepare for IIT-JEE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CTET admit card 2021 released at ctet.nic.in, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the CTET 2021 examination can download their hall tickets online at ctet.nic.in
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preparation strategies for CLAT 2021 amid the COVID era
- The CLAT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 13th June 2021. Looking into the larger picture for the future and career aspects in law, it is not that simple as it may seem.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IBPS RRB PO Result 2020: Officer's Scale- I result declared at ibps.in
- IBPS RRB PO Result 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Monday declared the RRB Officers Scale - I result 2020 on its official website- ibps.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC JE final results 2018 declared, check names of selected candidates here
- SSC JE 2018 final result: SSC has announced final results of Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical, Quantity, Surveying, and Contracts) exam 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TANCET 2021 exam to be conducted on March 20 and 21, check details
- The varsity conducts the entrance examination for admission to various MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech courses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AISSEE admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- Candidates who have registered for the AISSEE 2021 examination can download the admit card online at aissee.nta.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISc JAM admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JAM 2021 examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at joaps.iisc.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AILET 2021 exam rescheduled to June 20, check details here
- According to the schedule, NLU will conduct the AILET exam 2021 on June 20, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GATE admit card 2021 released at gate.iitb.ac.in, exam in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Advanced 2021 for IIT admission to be held on July 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AMU entrance exam results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JEE Advanced 2021: Education minister to announce exam date on Jan 7
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox