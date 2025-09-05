SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card News Live: Where, how to check Combined Graduate level Tier I hall ticket when out

SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card News Live: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card likely soon. Candidates who will appear for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-I) can download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The Combined Graduate Level examination will be held from September 12 to September 26, 2025, on all days (including Saturdays and Sundays). Tier-I will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions. The questions will be set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer....Read More

The Tier I exam will comprise of 100 questions of 200 marks. Questions will be asked from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. The exam duration is for 1 hour.

The exam city slip for SSC CGL has been released and is available on the website.

This recruitment drive will fill up 14582 posts in the organisation. The registration process commenced on June 9 and concluded on July 4, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates.