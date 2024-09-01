SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit cards for Northern, Eastern, Southern, Karnataka Kerala regions awaited

SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit cards out for 5 regions. For the remaining regions, the admit cards are expected to be released soon (PTI/For representation)

SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to release Combined Graduate Level tier 1 examination admit cards for four regions. With the SSC CGL tier 1 examination scheduled to begin on September 9, admit cards for the remaining regions are expected to be released soon. Candidates need to visit the regional websites to download the admit cards/admission certificates. The list of regional websites can be checked on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in. ...Read More

SSC CGL tier 1 admit cards for Northern, Eastern, Karnataka Kerala and Southern regions have not been released yet.

Hall tickets for candidates belonging to MPR region, Central region, Western region, North-west region and North east region have been issued.

SSC CGL tier 1 examination 2024: Region-wise status of admit cards

Northern region: Not released yet

Eastern region: Not released yet

Southern region: Not released yet. Check application status

Karnataka Kerala region: Not released yet

SSC CGL tier 1: MPR admit card link

SSC CGL tier 1: CR admit card link

SSC CGL tier 1: WR admit card link

SSC CGL tier 1: NWR admit card link

SSC CGL tier 1: NER admit card link

The exam will be held from September 9 to 26, 2024 at exam centres across the country. This exam will fill 17,727 graduate-level vacancies at various departments of the central government.

Follow this live blog for the latest details on SSC CGL admit cards and direct links.