SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit cards for Northern, Eastern, Southern, Karnataka Kerala regions awaited
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to release Combined Graduate Level tier 1 examination admit cards for four regions. With the SSC CGL tier 1 examination scheduled to begin on September 9, admit cards for the remaining regions are expected to be released soon. Candidates need to visit the regional websites to download the admit cards/admission certificates. The list of regional websites can be checked on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in. ...Read More
SSC CGL tier 1 admit cards for Northern, Eastern, Karnataka Kerala and Southern regions have not been released yet.
Hall tickets for candidates belonging to MPR region, Central region, Western region, North-west region and North east region have been issued.
SSC CGL tier 1 examination 2024: Region-wise status of admit cards
Northern region: Not released yet
Eastern region: Not released yet
Southern region: Not released yet. Check application status
Karnataka Kerala region: Not released yet
SSC CGL tier 1: MPR admit card link
SSC CGL tier 1: CR admit card link
SSC CGL tier 1: WR admit card link
SSC CGL tier 1: NWR admit card link
SSC CGL tier 1: NER admit card link
The exam will be held from September 9 to 26, 2024 at exam centres across the country. This exam will fill 17,727 graduate-level vacancies at various departments of the central government.
Follow this live blog for the latest details on SSC CGL admit cards and direct links.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Karnataka Kerala region admit card expected soon
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The tier 1 admit card for the Karnataka Kerala region (Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep) are expected soon. Earlier this week, the commission shared exam date, time, venue details with candidates.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Southern region (SR) admit card not released yet
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The SSC is yet to release the tier 1 admit card for Southern region (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) candidates. They can check the application status, roll number, place date and time for the exam here.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit card for Eastern region awaited
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The CGL tier 1 admit card for the Eastern Region (West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands) has not been released yet. Check the application status here.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: What are the details mentioned on the application status?
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: As seen on the SSC website for the Northern region, through the application status, candidates get to know the following details-
- Candidate's name
- Roll number
- Registration number
- City
- State
- Exam date
- Shift name
- Exam time
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit card for Northern Region (NR) not released yet
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The tier 1 admit card for the Northern region (Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand) has not been released yet. The application status is available on sscnr.nic.in. Here is the direct link.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 exam admit cards of the SSC CGL 2024 have been released for five regions. Hall tickets for the remaining four regions are expected soon.
Madhya Pradesh region: Released
Central region: Released
Western region: Released
Northwest region: Released
Northeast region: Released