SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier I provisional key awaited at ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will likely soon release the SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier I. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I, can check the provisional key on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in when it is released. ...Read More
Please note that the SSC CGL 2024 answer key will not be available on the old SSC website.
The Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024, from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation. The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.
The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 per cent for all other categories.
Through the recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill approximately 17727 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Exam dates
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Where to find objection link?
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: No provision for re-evaluation/re-checking
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts to be filled
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Official website
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: About vacancy details
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Who will appear for Tier II exam
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Check registration dates
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Representation to be scrutinised
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Processing fee to raise objections
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: About objection window
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Number of posts to be filled
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Check minimum qualifying marks to pass
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Check exam pattern
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Important update
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: How to download provisional key?
Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
Click on SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed.
Check the answer key and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Where to check provisional key?
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Date and time
SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: The Combined Graduate Level Tier I exam provisional key release date and time have not been announced yet.