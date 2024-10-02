SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier I provisional key awaited at ssc.gov.in

SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will likely soon release the SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier I. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I, can check the provisional key on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in when it is released. ...Read More

Please note that the SSC CGL 2024 answer key will not be available on the old SSC website.

The Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024, from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation. The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 per cent for all other categories.

Through the recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill approximately 17727 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates.