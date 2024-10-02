Edit Profile
Wednesday, Oct 2, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier I provisional key awaited at ssc.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 2, 2024 9:42 AM IST
    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier I exam provisional answer key awaited. Follow the blog for updates.
    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: SSC Tier I provisional key awaited at ssc.gov.in
    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: SSC Tier I provisional key awaited at ssc.gov.in

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: The Staff Selection Commission will likely soon release the SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier I. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I, can check the provisional key on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in when it is released. ...Read More

    Please note that the SSC CGL 2024 answer key will not be available on the old SSC website.

    The Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024, from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation. The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

    The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 per cent for all other categories.

    Through the recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill approximately 17727 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 2, 2024 9:42 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Exam dates

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: The Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024, from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:39 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Where to find objection link?

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: The objection link will be available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:36 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: No provision for re-evaluation/re-checking

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores of any stage/ Tier(s) of the examination.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:31 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts to be filled

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Staff Selection Commission has conducted Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:28 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Official website

    ssc.gov.in

    Oct 2, 2024 9:25 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: About vacancy details

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: There are approximately 17727 vacancies. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise and category-wise vacancies, will be made available on the Commission's website in due course.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:23 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Who will appear for Tier II exam

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Based on the marks scored in Tier-I i.e. Computer Based Examination, candidates will be shortlisted, category-wise, to appear in Tier-II Examination.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:21 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Check registration dates

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: The online registration for SSC CGL exam 2024 began on June 24 and closed on July 27, 2024.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:19 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Representation to be scrutinised

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Representation regarding the Answer Keys will be scrutinized before finalizing the Answer Keys and the decision of the Commission in this regard will be final.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:15 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Processing fee to raise objections

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Tentative Answer Keys of the Computer Based Examinations will be placed on the website of the Commission after the Examination. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of 100/- per question, which is non-refundable.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:12 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: About objection window

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. Candidates can raise objections through the window link available on website.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:10 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Number of posts to be filled

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Through the recruitment drive, the SSC aims to fill approximately 17727 vacancies.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:08 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Check minimum qualifying marks to pass

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: The minimum qualifying marks in the examination are 30 per cent for unreserved, 25 per cent for OBC and EWS candidates, and 20 per cent for all other categories.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:06 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Check exam pattern

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: The Tier-I exam consisted of Objective-Type, multiple-choice questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. Each section had 25 questions, and the maximum mark was 50. The questions were set in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:04 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: When was exam conducted?

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: The Commission conducted the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024, from September 9 to September 26, 2024, at various exam centres across the nation.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:03 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Important update

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Please note that the SSC CGL 2024 answer key will not be available on the old SSC website.

    Oct 2, 2024 9:00 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: How to download provisional key?

    Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Click on SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed.

    Check the answer key and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Oct 2, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Where to check provisional key?

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 Tier I, can check the provisional key on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in when it is released.

    Oct 2, 2024 8:56 AM IST

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: Date and time

    SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: The Combined Graduate Level Tier I exam provisional key release date and time have not been announced yet.

    News education competitive exams SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 Live: SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier I provisional key awaited at ssc.gov.in
