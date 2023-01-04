SSC CHSL 2022 registration ends today, apply now on ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2022 today, January 4. Those who are yet to apply for the SSC CHSL 2022 recruitment exam can submit their forms on ssc.nic.in.

As per the schedule for SSC CHSL related activities, the application form correction window will be available from January 9 to 10.

SSC CHSL tier 1 exam is scheduled for February-March 2023. Dates for tier 2 exam will be announced later.

Through this recruitment drive, SSC aims to fill up 4,500 vacancies of of Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, and Data Entry Operators.

The age limit for SSC CHSL 2022 is 18-27 years as on January 1.

Minimum educational qualification required for CHSL 2022 is Class 12 or equivalent from a recognised Board or University.

The application fee is ₹100. Women candidates, candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) who are eligible for reservations are exempted from paying a fee.

The exam will be held in two tiers. The tier-I exam will have objective type questions. For more details, check the notification here.