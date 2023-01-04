Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL: Extend application deadline, say candidates as website loading slow

SSC CHSL: Extend application deadline, say candidates as website loading slow

competitive exams
Updated on Jan 04, 2023 11:04 AM IST

SSC CHSL 2022: As per the exam schedule, the last date to apply for SSC CHSL tier 1 is January 4, 2023.

SSC CHSL: Extend application deadline, say candidates as website loading slow(ssc.nic.in)
SSC CHSL: Extend application deadline, say candidates as website loading slow(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC CHSL 2022: Aspirants of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2022 held by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has asked for extension of the last date to apply for the exam, saying the registration portal, ssc.nic.in is not working properly.

As per the exam schedule, the last date to apply for SSC CHSL tier 1 is January 4, 2023.

As checked, the website where candidates are supposed to submit their forms is not opening since morning.

Concerned that they will miss the chance to apply for the exam which will be held for around 4,500 vacancies, candidates have taken to Twitter, requesting the commission to give more time to apply for the test. Here's what they are saying:

Despite aspirants asking, it is unlikely that the commission will extend the application deadline. It had asked candidates to complete their applications well ahead of the last date to avoid any last-minute trouble.

Additionally, during Constable GD registrations, candidates raised similar concerns, but the application deadline was not extended.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out