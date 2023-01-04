SSC CHSL: Extend application deadline, say candidates as website loading slow

SSC CHSL 2022: Aspirants of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2022 held by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has asked for extension of the last date to apply for the exam, saying the registration portal, ssc.nic.in is not working properly.

As per the exam schedule, the last date to apply for SSC CHSL tier 1 is January 4, 2023.

As checked, the website where candidates are supposed to submit their forms is not opening since morning.

Concerned that they will miss the chance to apply for the exam which will be held for around 4,500 vacancies, candidates have taken to Twitter, requesting the commission to give more time to apply for the test. Here's what they are saying:

@ssc_official__ I am applying for CHSL from yesterday but website not working properly.Please do something orelse increase date — Sandeep kumar (@SANDEEP776182) January 4, 2023

Sir please extend the date of ssc chsl 2023 form Filling date because we are unable to fill the form. Website is not working properly and I have to fill this form, so please sir , extend the date whole night I tried alot....@ssc_nic_in@ssc_chief@Pmo India@ssc_official__ — Ramakant (@Ramakan82368043) January 4, 2023

@ssc_official__ sir I am not able to apply for ssc chsl iam trying from two days server is not working — Ravi Kumar (@RaviKum22936723) January 4, 2023

Despite aspirants asking, it is unlikely that the commission will extend the application deadline. It had asked candidates to complete their applications well ahead of the last date to avoid any last-minute trouble.

Additionally, during Constable GD registrations, candidates raised similar concerns, but the application deadline was not extended.