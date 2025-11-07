Live

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: Tier I hall ticket expected soon at ssc.gov.in

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 likely soon. When released candidates who will appear for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-I) can download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The admit card for the appearing candidates will be out 3 to 4 days prior to the allotted exam date. The Tier I examination will begin on November 12, 2025. The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English, Hindi and any language opted by the candidate in the application form. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer. This recruitment drive will fill up 3131 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card link, how to download and other details. ...Read More

