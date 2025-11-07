Edit Profile
    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: Tier I hall ticket expected soon at ssc.gov.in

    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Updated on: Nov 07, 2025 2:53:06 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: Combined Higher Secondary Level Tier I hall ticket releasing soon. Follow the blog for latest updates.

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 likely soon. When released candidates who will appear for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-I) can download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The admit card for the appearing candidates will be out 3 to 4 days prior to the allotted exam date.

    The Tier I examination will begin on November 12, 2025. The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set in English, Hindi and any language opted by the candidate in the application form. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

    This recruitment drive will fill up 3131 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card link, how to download and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Nov 07, 2025 2:53:06 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: Duration of exam

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: The exam duration is for 60 minutes.

    Nov 07, 2025 2:45:22 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: Question papers to be set in these languages

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: The questions will be set in English, Hindi and any language opted by the candidate in the application form.

    Nov 07, 2025 2:38:29 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: Objective type question in exam

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only.

    Nov 07, 2025 2:35:58 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: When will exam begin?

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: The Tier I examination will begin on November 12, 2025.

    Nov 07, 2025 2:26:43 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: What official notice reads?

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: The admit card for the appearing candidates will be out 3 to 4 days prior to the allotted exam date.

    Nov 07, 2025 2:22:46 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: Where to check hall ticket link?

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: When released candidates who will appear for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 (Tier-I) can download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

    Nov 07, 2025 2:20:50 PM IST

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: Date and time

    SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Live: The date and time of release of the hall ticket for Tier I exam has not been announced yet.

