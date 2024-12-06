Menu Explore
SSC Exam Calendar 2025: CGL, SI, CHSL, MTS and other exam dates out at ssc.gov.in, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Dec 06, 2024 12:49 PM IST

SSC Exam Calendar 2025 released at ssc.gov.in. Check CGL, SI, CHSL, MTS and other exam dates here.

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Exam Calendar 2025. The tentative calendar of examinations for the year 2025-2026 is available to candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC Exam Calendar 2025: CGL, SI, CHSL, MTS and other exam dates out, check here
SSC Exam Calendar 2025: CGL, SI, CHSL, MTS and other exam dates out, check here

The exam dates have been released for all examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission throughout the year, including departmental competitive exams, selection post examinations, CGL, CHSL, MTS, Stenographer, SI, JHT, and others.

As per the exam calendar, the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 will be held in June- July 2025. The registration process for Tier I will begin on April 22 and will end on May 21, 2025.

Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2025 will be held in July- August 2025. The registration process will begin on May 16 and will end on June 14, 2025. Similarly, Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2025 will be held in July- August 2025, and the registration process will begin on May 27 and end on June 25, 2024.

The Commission will conduct Multi Tasking (Non- Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2025 in September-October 2025. The registration process for the same will commence from July 29 and conclude on August 21, 2025.

Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025 and Combined Hindi Translators Examination, 2025 Paper I examination will be held in October-November 2025. The registration process for both the exams will begin in August and conclude in August/September 2025.

Further, Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 and Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 will be held in November- December 2025. The application process for both will begin in September and conclude in October, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Tentative Calendar here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
