BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024 releasing today at bpsc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to download

Bihar Public Service Commission will release BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024 on December 6, 2024. All those candidates who will appear for Bihar Combined Competitive Prelims examination can download the admit card from the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The time of release of the admit card has not been shared by the Commission. BPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2024 Live Updates BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024 releasing today, here’s how to download(Unsplash)

Candidates can download the admit card by using username and password on their dashboard. To download the hall ticket or e-admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024: How to download

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC 70th Prelims Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bihar PSC combined competitive prelims examination will be held on December 13, 2024. It will be conducted in a single shift, from 12 noon to 2 pm, at various exam centres across the state.

Candidates must reach the exam centre by 9.30 a.m. They will be allowed to enter the examination centre only until 11:00 a.m.

The exam will comprise questions from the general studies subject. All the questions will be objective type. The exam duration is 2 hours, and the total number of questions asked will be 150. There will be negative marking for wrong answers in the preliminary examination. There is a provision of 1/3 negative marking for each wrong answer.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2027 posts in various departments across the state. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSC.