SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News Live: Notice on exam city, admit card released; application status out for KKR

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has shared a notification regarding the Constable (GD) exam date, city and admit card release dates. As per the notification, the exam dates were shared through the candidate login module on January 26.
City details for the SSC GD examination will be available 10 days before the commencement of a particular shift of the examination, the notification on the SSC website read.
The admit card or admission certificate-cum-commission copy will be released four days before each shift of the examination, it added.
Candidates will get their admit cards on the regional SSC websites. The list is available at ssc.gov.in.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR) of the commission has shared application status for the Constable (GD) exam.
Staff Selection Commission will conduct the computer-based test for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.
The test will be held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional Languages.
The examination will consist of 80 objective-type questions carrying two marks each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.
This recruitment drive will fill up 39481 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
Applicstion status for KKR released
The Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR) of the Staff Selection Commission has shared the application status for the Constable (GD) exam.
Important notice released on SSC website
SSC has released a notification on the official website informing candidates when the admit card and exam city slip will be released. Check it here.
SSC GD Admit Card News 2025 Live Updates: Where to check admit cards when released
SSC GD Admit Card News 2025 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release admit cards for the Constable (GD) exam on the regional websites.