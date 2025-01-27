SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News Live: Notice on exam city, admit card released; application status out for KKR

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 News LIVE: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has shared a notification regarding the Constable (GD) exam date, city and admit card release dates. As per the notification, the exam dates were shared through the candidate login module on January 26. ...Read More

City details for the SSC GD examination will be available 10 days before the commencement of a particular shift of the examination, the notification on the SSC website read.

The admit card or admission certificate-cum-commission copy will be released four days before each shift of the examination, it added.

Candidates will get their admit cards on the regional SSC websites. The list is available at ssc.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR) of the commission has shared application status for the Constable (GD) exam.

Staff Selection Commission will conduct the computer-based test for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025 on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.

The test will be held in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional Languages.

The examination will consist of 80 objective-type questions carrying two marks each. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

This recruitment drive will fill up 39481 vacancies in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Check live updates on SSC GD 2025 below.