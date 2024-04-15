SSC GD Result 2024 Live Updates: Constable exam result awaited on ssc.gov.in

SSC GD Result 2024 live updates: Constable exam results will be out on the commission's new website (ssc.gov.in, screenshot)

SSC GD Result 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will declare the SSC GD result 2024 on its official website, ssc.gov.in. The computer-based test (CBT) for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination 2024 was conducted from February 20 to March 7, and a re-examination for candidates who faced technical issues was held on March 30. The provisional answer keys and candidates' responses to the SSC GD CBT exam were displayed on ssc.gov.in earlier this month. The next step for the commission is to announce SSC GD result 2024 for the computer-based examination. ...Read More

In the result notification, the candidates will find the link to view roll numbers of the selected candidates, cut-off marks and other relevant information. Scores will be revealed only after the whole recruitment process is completed.

SSC GD 2024 is being held for 26,146 vacancies, of which 6,174 are for the BSF, 11,025 are for the CISF, 3,337 are for the CRPF, 635 are for SSB, 3,189 are for ITBP, 1,490 are for AR, and 296 are for SSF.

Candidates who qualify in the CBT will appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification in the later stages.

Follow this live blog for updates on SSC GD result 2024