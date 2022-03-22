SSC JE Exam 2020: Option entry form issued on ssc.nic.in

SSC Junior Engineer exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released option entry forms for applicants who have qualified in the Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) recruitment examination 2020. Candidates can go to ssc.nic.in to download the SSC JE 2020 option entry forms.

Candidates will have to use their exam roll numbers in the option entry forms, in addition to other details.

<strong>SSC JE 2020 option entry form: Direct link</strong>

A candidate can choose up to 12 options as per their eligibility. On the form, they will have to enter the codes for different posts in the order of their preference.

Here are the codes for different posts:

Junior Engineer (Civil), Border Roads Organization (BRO) (For male candidates only): A

Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Central Water Commission (CWC): B

Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Water Commission (CWC): C

Junior Engineer (Electrical), Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS): D

Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Water Power Research Station (CWPRS): E

Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Public Works Department (CPWD): F

Junior Engineer (Electrical), Central Public Works Department (CPWD): G

Junior Engineer (Electrical), Ministry of Defence (DGQA-Naval): H

Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Ministry of Defence (DGQA-Naval): I

Junior Engineer (Civil), Military Engineering Services (MES): J

Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical), Military Engineering Services (MES): K

Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Farrakka Barrage Project (FBP): L

Candidates should note that options exercised once will be final and no change in the order of preference will be permitted later.