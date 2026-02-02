SSC MTS Admit Card 2026 Live: MTS, Havaldar hall tickets to be out soon at ssc.gov.in

"The admit card will be available to candidates 2-3 days prior to date of date of examination. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission," reads the official notice.

The exam will be held on February 4, 2026. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages viz. (i) Assamese, (ii) Bengali, (iii) Gujarati, (iv) Kannada, (v) Konkani, (vi) Malayalam, (vii) Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), (viii) Marathi, (ix) Odia (Oriya), (x) Punjabi, (xi) Tamil, (xii) Telugu and (xiii) Urdu.

The exam will comprise of two sessions- Session 1 and 2. Session 1 will have 40 questions of 120 marks on Numerical and Mathematical Ability and Reasoning Ability and Problem Solving. Session 2 will have 50 questions of 150 marks on General Awareness and English language and Comprehension. The candidates will get 45 minutes to complete Session-I and Session II.

The exam city slip was released last week and can be downloaded through the official website of SSC. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket link, how to download and other details.