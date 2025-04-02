SWAYAM January 2025: Registration begins at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/, direct link to apply here

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for SWAYAM January 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds can find the registration link through the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/. SWAYAM January 2025: Registration begins, direct link to apply here

The last date to register for the January semester is April 21, 2025. The last date for a successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/ UPI is April 22, 2025.

The correction window will open on April 23 and will close on April 25, 2025.

Candidates can apply for SWAYAM- 2025 (January Semester) through “Online” mode only. The Application Form in any other mode will not be accepted. Candidates can apply for a maximum of 8 courses as per schedule and shifts available.

SWAYAM January 2025: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.ac.in/swayam/.

2. Click on SWAYAM January 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SWAYAM will be held for 594 courses in Hybrid Mode (Computer-Based Test and Pen & Paper). The examination will be held on May 17, 18, 24 and 25, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The application fee for General category is ₹750/- per course for one course, ₹600/- per course for additional course. Fee for Gen-EWS OBC-(NCL)/ SC/ST/PwD/PwBD category is ₹500/- for one course and ₹400/- for additional course. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SWAYAM.