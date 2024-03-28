Edit Profile
Thursday, Mar 28, 2024
    TANCET 2024 result Live: Anna University to release results soon, get link to download here

    Mar 28, 2024 11:52 AM IST
    TANCET 2024 Result Live: Anna University to release results soon at tancet.annauniv.edu.
    Anna University, Chennai, will release the results of TANCET 2024 today, March 28, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the TANCET 2024 results on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu once released. Candidates will need their login credentials to view the results, including application number and date of birth....Read More

    Following the declaration of the results, the TANCET scorecard will be released by the University from April 3 to May 3. The TANCET MBA exam took place in the second shift on March 9, between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. The MCA entrance examination was conducted in the first shift (10 am to 12 pm). As many as 9,206 candidates were registered for the MCA test, while 24, 814 had applied for the MBA exam.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on TANCET 2024 results.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 28, 2024 11:52 AM IST

    TANCET 2024 Result: Scorecards after result declaration

    Once the results are declared, the TANCET 2024 scorecards will be available for download from April 3 to May 3.

    Mar 28, 2024 11:44 AM IST

    TANCET 2024 Result: Check result updates on HT portal

    TANCET 2024 result updates can be checked on Hindustan Times Education portal.

    Mar 28, 2024 11:39 AM IST

    TANCET 2024 Result: Keep these login credentials ready

    To view the results, candidates will need their application. number and date of birth.

    Mar 28, 2024 11:37 AM IST

    TANCET 2024 Result: Anna University to release result on official website

    The results of TANCET 2024 will be released on official website tancet.annauniv.edu

    Mar 28, 2024 11:33 AM IST

    TANCET 2024 Result: Results expected today

    Anna University, Chennai, is set to release the results of TANCET 2024 today, March 28, 2024.

    TANCET 2024 result Live: Anna University to release results soon, get link to download here
