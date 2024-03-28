TANCET 2024 result Live: Anna University to release results soon, get link to download here

Anna University, Chennai, will release the results of TANCET 2024 today, March 28, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the TANCET 2024 results on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu once released. Candidates will need their login credentials to view the results, including application number and date of birth....Read More

Following the declaration of the results, the TANCET scorecard will be released by the University from April 3 to May 3. The TANCET MBA exam took place in the second shift on March 9, between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. The MCA entrance examination was conducted in the first shift (10 am to 12 pm). As many as 9,206 candidates were registered for the MCA test, while 24, 814 had applied for the MBA exam.

