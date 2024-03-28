TANCET 2024 result Live: Anna University to release results soon, get link to download here
Anna University, Chennai, will release the results of TANCET 2024 today, March 28, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the TANCET 2024 results on the official website tancet.annauniv.edu once released. Candidates will need their login credentials to view the results, including application number and date of birth....Read More
Following the declaration of the results, the TANCET scorecard will be released by the University from April 3 to May 3. The TANCET MBA exam took place in the second shift on March 9, between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm. The MCA entrance examination was conducted in the first shift (10 am to 12 pm). As many as 9,206 candidates were registered for the MCA test, while 24, 814 had applied for the MBA exam.
TANCET 2024 Result: Scorecards after result declaration
Once the results are declared, the TANCET 2024 scorecards will be available for download from April 3 to May 3.
TANCET 2024 Result: Keep these login credentials ready
To view the results, candidates will need their application. number and date of birth.
TANCET 2024 Result: Anna University to release result on official website
The results of TANCET 2024 will be released on official website tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2024 Result: Results expected today
Anna University, Chennai, is set to release the results of TANCET 2024 today, March 28, 2024.