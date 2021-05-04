TNPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2021 date released, check details here

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released TNPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2021. The Combined Civil Services – I Examination (Group – I Services) exam will be conducted on May 28, 29 and 30, 2021. The official notice is available on the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified for the prelims exam that was conducted on January 3, 2021 will be eligible to appear for the main exam, as per the official notice. The admit cards for the same will be allotted to the candidates in due course of time on the official website.

The main written examination will consist of 3 papers of conventional essay-type papers for 750 marks. The medium of question paper will be in English and Tamil. The exam will be conducted in Chennai only. Those candidates who will qualify for the main written exam will be called for an interview round. The marks obtained in the main exam and in the interview will be counted for the final selection.

The official notice was released on January 21, 2020, and the last date of application was till February 19, 2020. This recruitment drive will fill up 69 vacancies out of which, 18 vacancies are for Deputy Collector, 19 for Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-I), 10 for Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes), 14 for Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies, 7 for Assistant Director of Rural Development, and one for District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services).