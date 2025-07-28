TNPSC group 4 answer key objection window closes today at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the objection window for group 4 recruitment examination provisional answer key today, July 28. Candidates can raise objections on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC group 4 answer key objection window closes today

Once the objection window is closed, the commission will review the feedback and use it in preparing the final answer key.

The TNPSC group 4 result will be based on the final answer key.

The final answer key will be released after the recruitment process is completed.

TNPSC released the group 4 answer key 2025 for General English with General Studies and Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring Test with General Studies on July 21.

According to the official website, regardless of the code in the question booklet given to the candidates during the examination, they can challenge the answer keys only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website.

TNPSC groups 4 answer key 2025: Important points that candidates should know:

On the answer key, the correct answers have been tick-marked in the specimen question booklet.

Objections/views submitted along with evidence will be placed before an expert committee for finalisation of the answer keys.

Representations, challenges to the tentative answer keys, and expressions of views must be submitted online.

Representations received by post or email will not be considered.

Representations made online after 5.45 P.M. on July 28 will not be entertained..

For questions 90 to 92 in Part-A Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test and Part-A General English have to be challenged based on the paragraph given above question number 90.

TNPSC is conducting this recruitment examination to fill 3,935 vacancies across a wide range of posts, including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more.

Candidates can visit the TNPSC official website for further details.