TNPSC group 4 exam 2025: Answer key objection window closes tomorrow, results next

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the objection window for the provisional answer key of the group 4 recruitment examination tomorrow, July 28. Candidates who have appeared for the TNPSC group 4 recruitment exam 2025 and want to raise objections can do it using the link given at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC group 4 exam 2025: Answer key objection window closes tomorrow (HT file)

The commission is expected to announce the TNPSC group 4 results after the objection window is over and the challenges are reviewed.

TNPSC released the group 4 answer key 2025 for General English with General Studies and Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring Test with General Studies on July 21.

According to the official website, regardless of the code in the question booklet given to the candidates during the examination, they can challenge the answer keys only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website.

Here are some important instructions shared by the TNPSC that candidates should know:

On the answer key, right answers have been tick-marked in the specimen question booklet.

All the objections / views received with evidence will be placed before an expert committee for finalisation of the answer keys.

Representations, challenges to the tentative answer keys, and expressions of views must be submitted online only through the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, within seven days.

Representations received by post or email will not be entertained.

Representations made online after 5.45 P.M. on July 28 will not be considered.

TNPSC will release the group 4 final answer key only after the entire selection process is completed.

For questions 90 to 92 in Part-A Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test and Part-A General English have to be challenged based on the paragraph given above question number 90.

Through this recruitment examination, TNPSC will fill 3,935 vacancies across a wide range of posts, including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more.

Candidates can visit the commission's official website for further details.