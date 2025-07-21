Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 on July 21, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Civil Services Exam IV can download the provisional answer key through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 released at tnpsc.gov.in, download link here

The answer key has been released for General English with General Studies and Tamil Eligibility cum Scoring Test with General Studies.

The objection window has opened and will remain opened till July 28, 2025. Questions Nos. 90 to 92 in 1) Part-A Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test and 2) Part-A General English have to be challenged based on the paragraph given above Question Number 90.

As per the official website, regardless of the code in the question booklet given to the candidates during the examination, they can challenge the answer keys only as per the question number given in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website.

TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on TNPSC Group 4 Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the subject wise answer key.

4. Click on the subject and the PDF file will open.

5. Check the answers and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 3,935 vacancies across a wide range of posts including Village Administrative Officers, Junior Assistants, Typists, Forest Guards, and more. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.