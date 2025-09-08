Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu will close the registration process for TNTET 2025 on September 8, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Tamilnadu Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in. TNTET 2025: Last date today to apply at trb.tn.gov.in, direct link to register here

The correction window will open on September 9 and will close on September 11, 2025.

The TNTET exam will be held on November 15 and 16, 2025. Paper I will be held on November 15 and Paper II will be held on November 16. The examination will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions. The exam duration is for 3 hours and mode of exam is OMR based.

TNTET 2025: How to register

Candidates can check the educational qualification through the official notice available here.

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TNTET 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Examination fee is Rs.600/- for each application for all the candidates except SC, SCA, ST and Differently Abled Persons. For SC, SCA, ST and Differently Abled Persons the examination fee for each application is Rs. 300/-. Online payment to be made only through Payment Gateway. (Net banking / Credit Card / Debit Card). For more related details candidates can check the official website of TRB TN.