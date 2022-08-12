TS EAMCET 2022 Result Live: TSEAMCET rank card out, check rank, scores here

TS EAMCET 2022 Result Live: Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released TS EAMCET 2022 Result on August 12, 2022. The Telangana EAMCET scorecard has been announced and the direct link available on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The Engineering stream examination was conducted on July 18, 19 and 20, 2022 and Agriculture and Medical stream exam was conducted on July 30 and 31, 2022. The engineering stream answer key was released on July 31 and the agriculture and medical answer key was released on August 4, 2022.

The Council will also release the rank card of TS EAMCET along with the results. The rank card can be downloaded by candidates by using the credentials- application number, date of birth and capcha code. Candidates can check for latest updates on TS EAMCET in the blog below.

