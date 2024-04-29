TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: TSCHE to release EAPCET admit card today
TS EAMCET Hall Tickets 2024 Live: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will issue hall tickets or admit cards for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET 2024) today, April 29. Candidates can download it from the council's official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Though the regular application window for the exam has ended, candidates can submit their forms up to May 1 with a late fee of ₹5,000. ...Read More
TS EAMCET 2024 for the Agriculture and Pharmac stream is scheduled for May 9 and 10 and 11, 2024. For the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, the exam will be held on May 7 and 8.
Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will hold TS EAMCET 2024 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The exam is for admission to various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2024-2025.
TS EAMCET hall ticket 2024: Important dates to know
Hall tickets available: From April 29
Exam dates: May 9, 10 and 11 for Engineering ,and May 7 and 8 for Agriculture, Pharmacy.
TS EAMCET hall ticket 2024: How to download
- Visit the council's website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
- Open the EAPCET 2024 hall ticket download link.
- Provide the requested information and login.
- Check and download the hall ticket.
The TS EAMCET hall tickets for already registered candidates will be released today. However, those who are yet to apply for the exam have a last chance as forms can be submitted up to May 1 on payment of a late fee of ₹5,000.
