TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: TSCHE to release EAPCET admit card today

TS EAMCET Hall Tickets 2024 Live: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will issue hall tickets or admit cards for the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET/EAPCET 2024) today, April 29. Candidates can download it from the council's official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Though the regular application window for the exam has ended, candidates can submit their forms up to May 1 with a late fee of ₹5,000. ...Read More

TS EAMCET 2024 for the Agriculture and Pharmac stream is scheduled for May 9 and 10 and 11, 2024. For the Agriculture and Pharmacy streams, the exam will be held on May 7 and 8.

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will hold TS EAMCET 2024 on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The exam is for admission to various professional courses offered in university/private colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2024-2025.

Check latest updates on TS EAMCET/EAPCET hall tickets 2024 below.