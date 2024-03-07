 TS ICET 2024 registration for MBA &amp; MCA begins, link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
TS ICET 2024 registration for MBA & MCA begins, link here

TS ICET 2024 registration for MBA & MCA begins, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 07, 2024 02:08 PM IST

TS ICET 2024 registration for MBA & MCA begins. The direct link to apply is given here.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has started the registration process for TS ICET 2024 on March 7, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test can find the link to apply on the official website of TSCHE ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.




The last date for registration and submission of online application without late fee is till April 30, 2024. The correction facility will open on May 17 and will close on May 20, 2024. The admit card will be available for download on May 28, 2024.

The Session 1 and Session 2 examination will be conducted on June 4, 2024 in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. The Session 3 examination will be conducted on June 5, 2024 in single shift- from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Direct link to apply for TS ICET 2024

TS ICET 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of TSICET at icet.tsche.ac.in.
  • Click on TS ICET 2024 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is 550/- for SC/ST/ Differently-abled Candidates and 750/- For other category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS ICET.

