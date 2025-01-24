Edit Profile
    TS TET Answer Key 2024 News LIVE: Where, how to check TG TET provisional key when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 24, 2025 2:12 PM IST
    TS TET Answer Key 2024 News LIVE: TG TET provisional key will be released on tgtet2024.aptonline.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    TS TET Answer Key 2024 News LIVE: Where, how to check provisional key when out
    TS TET Answer Key 2024 News LIVE: Where, how to check provisional key when out

    TS TET Answer Key 2024 News LIVE: Department of School Education, Hyderabad is yet to release TS TET Answer Key 2024. When released, candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility test can check TGTET provisional key through the official website of TS TET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in. The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test or TSTET was held from January 2 to January 20, 2025. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm....Read More

    All questions were Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

    The TS TET Result 2024 as per the information bulletin will be out on February 5, 2025. Ahead of the announcement of results, the provisional answer key will be released.

    Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections against it. Candidates will get reasonable time to file objections on the initial key, and the same shall be disposed of by the expert committee constituted by the Director of School Education and Chairperson, TGTET. The final key shall be published for the information of candidates. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the answer key.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 24, 2025 2:12 PM IST

    About TSTET Answer Key 2024 objection window

    Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections against it. Candidates will get reasonable time to file objections on the initial key, and the same shall be disposed of by the expert committee constituted by the Director of School Education and Chairperson, TGTET.

    Jan 24, 2025 2:09 PM IST

    When will TG TET 2024 result be announced?

    The TS TET Result 2024 as per the information bulletin will be out on February 5, 2025.

    Jan 24, 2025 2:05 PM IST

    TS TET 2024 exam pattern

    All questions were Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

    Jan 24, 2025 2:03 PM IST

    Check TG TET 2024 exam shift timings

    The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

    Jan 24, 2025 2:00 PM IST

    TG TET 2024 exam dates

    The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test or TSTET was held from January 2 to January 20, 2025.

    Jan 24, 2025 1:57 PM IST

    Where to check TS TET Answer Key 2024

    When released, candidates who have appeared for Telangana Teacher Eligibility test can check TGTET provisional key through the official website of TS TET at tgtet2024.aptonline.in.

    Jan 24, 2025 1:54 PM IST

    TS TET Answer Key 2024 not out yet

    Department of School Education, Hyderabad is yet to release TS TET Answer Key 2024.

