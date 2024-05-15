TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live: Telangana TET admit card today on schooledu.telangana.gov.in

TS TET Hall Ticket 2024 Live Updates: The Department of School Education Telangana will release the hall tickets for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024) today, May 15. Candidates can download it from schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. If any candidate is unable to download the TS TET hall ticket online, s/he can contact the Director, SCERT & Ex- officio Director, TET, Hyderabad between 10.30 am and 5 pm on all working days between May 15 and June 3 in person to collect it. ...Read More

The state-level teacher eligibility test in Telangana will be held from May 20 to June 6.

“The candidates should adhere to the instructions given on the Hall Ticket. Further, the candidate must show, on demand, the Hall Ticket for admission in the examination room / hall. A candidate who does not possess the Hall Ticket issued by the TS-TET Office shall not be permitted for the examination under any circumstances by the Test Centre Incharge,” an official statement reads.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on TS TET hall tickets.