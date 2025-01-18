Telangana Public Service Commission has released TSPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2024. Candidates who have appeared for Group 2 Services Recruitment Examination can download the provisional answer key through the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in. TSPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2024 out at tspsc.gov.in, objection window link here

The Preliminary Keys of all the (4) papers and the Master Question Papers is available on the website. The answer keys can be checked by logging into the website from January 18 to January 22, 2025. The Candidates can login after entering their Login Credentials.

The objection window has opened on January 18 and will close on January 22, 2025. As per the official notice, candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English, as the text box provided for writing the objections is compatible only for English language. The candidates should upload online the copies of the proofs substantiating their claims and should clearly specify the source i.e., Author Name/ Edition/Page Number/ Publishers Name / Website-URL. The objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations or in any other form will not be considered under any circumstances. Any objections received after the last day and time will not be considered.

To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TSPSC at tspsc.gov.in.

2. Click on TSPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The written examination (Objective type) for Group-II Services Recruitment was conducted in 4 sessions i.e. Paper-I and Paper-II on December 15 FN & AN and Paper-III and Paper-IV on December 16, 2024 FN & AN, in 33 districts of Telangana State. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.