UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET Hall Tickets releasing soon, city intimation slip out

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: NTA UGC NET Hall Tickets releasing soon, city intimation slip out
National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Admit Card 2024 likely soon. The NTA UGC NET Hall Tickets will be available to all the appearing candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The Agency has already released the city intimation slip for three exam dates- August 21, 22 and 23, 2024. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the city intimation slip.
NTA will conduct UGC NET examination in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, for 83 subjects. The examination on all days will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Agency will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more.
Pattern of exam
The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.
List of items to be carried to exam centre
a) Admit Card along with Self Declaration (Undertaking) downloaded from the NTA Website (a clear printout on A4 size paper) duly filled in.
b) A simple transparent Ball Point Pen.
c) Additional photograph, to be pasted on Attendance Sheet
d) Personal hand sanitizer (50 ml).
e) Personal transparent water bottle.
f) ID Proof
Exam city slip out for three exam days
Check shift timings on all days
Check why is exam conducted
How to download hall tickets?
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Click on the UGC NET admit card link available on the home page.
Enter your log in details
Download the admit card link
Keep a printed copy of the same for future reference.
Exam to have 2 papers
Here's what you need to do incase of any discrepancy
In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm. In such cases, candidates would appear in the Examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later.
Exam to be held for 83 subjects
Login details needed
Application Number
Password
Security Pin
Take these items to exam centre
Printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from NTA website.
One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during the Examination.
Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid and non- expired) – PAN card/ Driving License/Passport/ Aadhaar Card (With photograph)/ Aadhaar). The name on the photo identification must match the name as shown on the Admit Card
Official websites to check hall tickets, city intimation slip
What official notice reads?
The official notice reads, "The Candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for the examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of UGC – NET June 2024 shall be issued later."
Helpline numbers for candidates
For further clarification related to UGC – NET June 2024, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.
No duplicate admit card to be available
Hall tickets mandatory to appear for examination
Know about the exam
List of websites
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
nta.ac.in
Why is the exam conducted?
Check exam dates and shift timings
Login details required to download exam city
Exam city slip out
Where to check hall tickets?
Date and time
