UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA UGC NET Hall Tickets releasing soon, city intimation slip out

UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET Admit Card 2024 likely soon. The NTA UGC NET Hall Tickets will be available to all the appearing candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The Agency has already released the city intimation slip for three exam dates- August 21, 22 and 23, 2024. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the city intimation slip. ...Read More

NTA will conduct UGC NET examination in CBT mode from August 21 to September 4, 2024, for 83 subjects. The examination on all days will be held in two shifts: the first shift will be from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, and the second shift will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Agency will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more.