UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA UGC June NET hall tickets expected soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release UGC NET Admit Card 2024 soon. The UGC NET June hall tickets when released can be downloaded by all appearing candidates from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The details can also be checked on official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 on June 18, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The exam city was released on June 7, 2024. The application process was started on April 20 and ended on May 15, 2024.

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more.