UGC NET Admit Card 2024 Live: NTA UGC June NET hall tickets expected soon at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release UGC NET Admit Card 2024 soon. The UGC NET June hall tickets when released can be downloaded by all appearing candidates from the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The details can also be checked on official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 on June 18, 2024. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The exam city was released on June 7, 2024. The application process was started on April 20 and ended on May 15, 2024.
The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ as well as ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian Universities and Colleges. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, direct link and more.
Steps to download hall tickets
Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your log in details
Download the admit card link
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
List of websites
ugcnet.nta.ac.in
nta.ac.in
Why is the exam conducted?
Timeline
Exam shift timings
Exam date
Where to check for link?
Date and time
The NTA UGC NET date and time has not been shared by Agency yet. It is expected to be out soon.