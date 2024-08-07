Edit Profile
New Delhi
Wednesday, Aug 7, 2024
    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check steps to download

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 7, 2024 2:03 PM IST
    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets likely soon. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET 2024 Admit Card likely soon. Candidates who will appear for UGC – NET June 2024 examination can download the hall tickets through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in after it is released. The agency will also release the exam city details on the official website along with the admit card. ...Read More

    The Agency will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in 83 subjects in CBT, mode between August 21 to September 4, 2024.

    The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card date, direct link and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Aug 7, 2024 2:03 PM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: What to do incase of any discrepancy?

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: In case of any discrepancy in the particulars of the candidate or his/her photograph and signatures shown in the Admit Card and Confirmation Page, the candidate may immediately approach the Help Line between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm. In such cases, candidates would appear in the Examination with the already downloaded Admit Card. However, NTA will take necessary action to make correction in the record later.

    Aug 7, 2024 2:01 PM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: What if candidates are unable to download hall tickets?

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: In case a candidate is unable to download Admit Card from the website, he/she may approach the Help Line of NTA between 09:30 am to 5:30 pm or write to NTA at: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/; https://ugcnet.ntaonline.in.

    Aug 7, 2024 1:57 PM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Exam pattern

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: The Test will consist of two papers. Both papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions.

    Aug 7, 2024 1:55 PM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Steps to download hall tickets

    Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

    On the homepage, click on the admit card link

    Key in your log in details

    Download the admit card link

    Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

    Aug 7, 2024 1:53 PM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Helpline numbers

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: For further clarification related to UGC – NET June 2024, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

    Aug 7, 2024 1:50 PM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Exam to be conducted in two shifts

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Aug 7, 2024 1:48 PM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Check exam dates

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: The Agency will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in 83 subjects in CBT, mode between August 21 to September 4, 2024.

    Aug 7, 2024 1:46 PM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Exam city details to be out with admit card

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: The agency will also release the exam city details on the official website along with the admit card.

    Aug 7, 2024 1:44 PM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Where to find hall tickets link?

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Candidates who will appear for UGC – NET June 2024 examination can download the hall tickets through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in after it is released.

    Aug 7, 2024 1:42 PM IST

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: Date and time

    UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets date and time have not been announced yet. As per an official notice, the notification will be available 10 days prior to the examination.

