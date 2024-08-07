UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets awaited at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, check steps to download

UGC NET 2024 Admit Card Live: National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET 2024 Admit Card likely soon. Candidates who will appear for UGC – NET June 2024 examination can download the hall tickets through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in after it is released. The agency will also release the exam city details on the official website along with the admit card. ...Read More

The Agency will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor’, (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to Ph.D.’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ in 83 subjects in CBT, mode between August 21 to September 4, 2024.

The examination will be held in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm.