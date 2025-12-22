UGC NET Admit Card 2025 News Live: Where, how to check hall ticket link when out
UGC NET Admit Card 2025 News Live: NTA UGC NET hall tickets will be out on official websites. Follow the blog for latest updates.
UGC NET Admit Card 2025 News Live: The National Testing Agency, NTA has not yet released UGC NET Admit Card 2025. When released, candidates who want to appear for University Grants Commission (UGC-NET) can find the direct link through the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The written examination will be held from December 31 to January 7, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm....Read More
The exam will be conducted in computer based test mode. The Test paper will consist of two sections, both the sections will consist of objective type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers. The exam duration is for 3 hours.
The paper will comprise of 150 questions of 300 marks. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only, except language papers.
Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link and more.
UGC NET Admit Card 2025 News Live: When will hall ticket release?
UGC NET Admit Card 2025 News Live: The hall ticket will be out on the official website of UGC NET.
UGC NET Admit Card 2025 News Live: Official website
UGC NET Admit Card 2025 News Live: ugcnet.nta.nic.in
UGC NET Admit Card 2025 News Live: How to download
Visit the official website of UGCNET at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
Click on UGC NET Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
Check the hall ticket and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
